Women and men executives have differing perceptions of healthcare workplaces according to a survey report in the Journal of Healthcare Management

October 5, 2020 - Healthcare organizations that can attract and retain talented women executives have the advantage over their peers, finds a special report in the September/October issue of the Journal of Healthcare Management, an official publication of the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE). The report presents results from a 2018 survey, the sixth in a series, conducted by the ACHE of its members to compare the career attainments, attitudes, and workplace experiences of men and women healthcare executives.

Data from the survey shows that women with five to 20 years of experience in the healthcare field are significantly less likely than their male peers to see employers as gender-neutral in hiring, promotion, evaluation, and compensation. This special report on the data finds little to no improvement in these outcomes since the ACHE began measuring them in 1990 with the first survey in the series.

Click here to read "How Women and Men Executives Perceive Healthcare Workplaces." DOI: 10.1097/JHM-D-20-00179

