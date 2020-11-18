AAAS announces new Science Partner Journal, Ultrafast Science

The American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) is pleased to announce the launch of new Science Partner Journal, Ultrafast Science, published in affiliation with Xi'an Institute of Optics and Precision Mechanics (XIOPM).

Ultrafast Science will publish high-quality original research articles, comprehensive reviews, editorials, and perspectives which feature high novelty, significance and technical quality in cutting-edge and emerging topics in ultrafast science with broad interest from scientific communities. Topics include but are not limited to: attosecond light sources, attosecond physics, ultrafast lasers and applications, ultrafast imaging, ultrafast spectroscopy, ultrafast diagnosis, ultrafast materials and detectors, ultrafast terahertz photonics, ultrafast electronics, ultrafast chemical physics and other ultrafast phenomena.

Xun Hou, Academician, Xi'an Institute of Optics and Precision Mechanics, Chinese Academy of Sciences, China, and Wei Zhao, Professor, Xi'an Institute of Optics and Precision Mechanics, Chinese Academy of Sciences, China, will serve as the Editors-in-Chief of Ultrafast Science. The journal is currently open for submissions and will publish under a Creative Commons Attribution License (CC BY).

"Ultrafast science is the general term of ultrafast theory, technology and application for human understanding, developing and utilizing the time-resolved micro world", said Xun Hou, Editor-in-Chief of Ultrafast Science. "Ultrafast science focuses on rapidly changing physical, chemical or biological processes in the microscopic system of matter, with research providing new opportunities for breakthroughs in condensed matter physics, information physics, atomic and molecular physics and biomedicine. I believe the journal, Ultrafast Science, will elevate the visibility and accessibility of this interdisciplinary field of research, for great benefit to all."

Professor Caiwen Ma, Director of XIOPM, said: "XIOPM has a long history in ultrafast scientific research. In this field, we have cultivated numerous world-renowned scientists and created a series of international world records for ultrafast lasers." Ma continued, "Through the establishment of Ultrafast Science, we hope to build a platform for ultrafast scientific research, promote academic exchange and development in this field worldwide and make efforts to improve human life through science and technology. XIOPM and AAAS form a win-win combination of discipline advantages and publishing experience. I'm convinced that the cooperation of our two parties will produce a top-ranked academic journal transmitting useful knowledge for advancing S&T development."

"When evaluating partnerships for the Science Partner Journal program, we seek those partners with similar values, particularly the value of advancing society through science", said Bill Moran, Publisher of the Science family of journals at AAAS. "Our team is very excited for the opportunity to work with Xi'an Institute of Optics and Precision Mechanics, Chinese Academy of Sciences to launch Ultrafast Science and develop this publication into a world-class journal."

New titles participating in the Science Partner Journal program will launch on a regular basis and participation in the program is kept to English-language publications. AAAS is actively seeking new partners across scientific disciplines. Organizations participating in the Science Partner Journal program will be editorially independent and responsible for the content published in each journal. Partner organizations are responsible for establishing editorial boards committed to best practices in peer review and author service. For more information about the Science Partner Journal program, please visit the Science Partner Journal homepage at: spj.sciencemag.org. For questions regarding the program and inquiries about the application process for becoming a partner organization, contact spj@aaas.org.

