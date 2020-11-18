JACC: BTS study looks at COVID-19's impact on cardiovascular tissue, endothelial cells

In the paper, "Cardiorenal tissues express SARS-CoV-2 entry genes and basigin (BSG/CD147) increases with age in endothelial cells," publishing in JACC: Basic to Translational Research, researchers used publicly available gene expression data to determine the relative expression of key SARS-CoV-2 host entry/ processing genes in human cardiorenal tissues, including aorta, coronary artery, heart (atria and left ventricle), whole blood and the kidney and for comparison the colon, spleen and lung. They also investigated gene expression in endothelial cells and, for comparison, airway (nasal and bronchial) epithelium and leukocytes.

Researchers found that cardiorenal tissues and endothelial cells express higher or comparable levels of SARS-CoV-2 associated genes to those found in lung or airway epithelium, supporting the idea that SARS-CoV-2 may infect the vasculature.

###

To see the full paper, email Nicole Napoli at nnapoli@acc.org.

The American College of Cardiology envisions a world where innovation and knowledge optimize cardiovascular care and outcomes. As the professional home for the entire cardiovascular care team, the mission of the College and its 54,000 members is to transform cardiovascular care and to improve heart health. The ACC bestows credentials upon cardiovascular professionals who meet stringent qualifications and leads in the formation of health policy, standards and guidelines. The College also provides professional medical education, disseminates cardiovascular research through its world-renowned JACC Journals, operates national registries to measure and improve care, and offers cardiovascular accreditation to hospitals and institutions. For more, visit acc.org.

The Journal of the American College of Cardiology ranks among the top cardiovascular journals in the world for its scientific impact. JACC is the flagship for a family of journals--JACC: Cardiovascular Interventions, JACC: Cardiovascular Imaging, JACC: Heart Failure, JACC: Clinical Electrophysiology, JACC: Basic to Translational Science, JACC: Case Reports and JACC: CardioOncology--that prides themselves in publishing the top peer-reviewed research on all aspects of cardiovascular disease. Learn more at JACC.org.