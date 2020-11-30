COVID-19 news from Annals of Internal Medicine

Below please find a summary and link(s) of new coronavirus-related content published today in Annals of Internal Medicine. The summary below is not intended to substitute for the full article as a source of information. A collection of coronavirus-related content is free to the public at http://go. annals. org/ coronavirus . Black and Hispanic populations in the U.S. experiencing disproportionately higher rates of COVID-19

Recent data suggest the impacts of COVID-19 vary among U.S. racial and ethnic groups. Authors from the VA Evidence Synthesis Program, Oregon Health & Science University, and the National Institutes of Health conducted a systematic review to synthesize evidence on racial and ethnic disparities during the pandemic.

The data showed African American/Black and Hispanic populations experience disproportionately higher rates of SARSCoV-2 infection and COVID-19-related mortality but similar rates of case fatality. The authors call for urgent interventions to mitigate these disparities. The findings are published today in Annals of Internal Medicine. Read the full text: https:/ / www. acpjournals. org/ doi/ 10. 7326/ M20-6306 .

