AERA and OECD to hold policy forum on global teaching insights video study results

WHAT

The American Educational Research Association (AERA) and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) will hold an interactive policy forum on "Measuring Teaching at a Global Scale--Policy Perspectives on the Findings from the Global Teaching InSights Video Study" at 9:30-11:00 am EST, Tuesday, November 24. Register here: https:/ / aera. zoom. us/ webinar/ register/ WN_t7MeSsGgSc6Vtq1ssMIdmw .

By directly observing teaching in the classroom, OECD's Global Teaching InSights Video Study--formerly known as the Teaching and Learning International Survey (TALIS) Video Study-- examines classroom management, social-emotional support and instructional practices in the classroom, as well as students' opportunities to learn the content specified in the curricula. Findings from "Global Teaching InSights-A Video Study of Teaching" were released on November 16, making this research-to-policy forum significant and timely.

Following welcoming remarks from AERA Executive Director Felice J. Levine, Andreas Schleicher, director of the OECD Directorate of Education and Skills, will give a brief presentation on the study findings. An international panel of policymakers, experts, and representatives from the teaching profession will then consider the results from their vantage and discuss implications for further improving teaching and learning.

WHO

Welcoming Remarks

Felice J. Levine, Executive Director, American Educational Research Association Presentation

Andreas Schleicher, Director for Education and Skills, Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development Roundtable Discussion

Sarah Sparks (Moderator), Assistant Editor, Education Week

John Bangs, Senior Consultant, Education International

Jiang Bo, Professor and Former Vice President, Tongji University

Peggy Brookins, President and CEO, National Board for Professional Teaching Standards

Ximena Dueñas, Education Specialist, Inter-American Development Bank

Daniel Muijs, Deputy Director for Research and Evaluation, Ofsted Closing

Felice J. Levine, Executive Director, American Educational Research Association

WHEN

Tuesday, November 24, 9:30-11:00 am EST.

WHERE

The event will be held on Zoom. Register here: https:/ / aera. zoom. us/ webinar/ register/ WN_t7MeSsGgSc6Vtq1ssMIdmw .

###

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

The event is free and open to the public. ASL and closed captioning will be provided. Hashtag: #GlobalTeachingInSights About AERA

The American Educational Research Association (AERA) is the largest national interdisciplinary research association devoted to the scientific study of education and learning. Founded in 1916, AERA advances knowledge about education, encourages scholarly inquiry related to education, and promotes the use of research to improve education and serve the public good. Find AERA on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.