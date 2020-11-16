APS launches new outreach service, Grow: Plant Health Exchange

The American Phytopathological Society (APS) is pleased to introduce Grow: Plant Health Exchange, an online, science-based resource for plant health management professionals and practitioners to exchange knowledge and discover the latest applied research. All the content is freely accessible without a subscription, so the information can be easily shared among practitioners and those they advise.

As a reimagining of the Plant Management Network (PMN), Grow: Plant Health Exchange offers the peer-reviewed "Focus on" webcast series, which currently includes corn, cotton, cucurbits, potato, soybean, tomato, and wheat. New crop areas will continue to be added, along with featured content that highlights timely topics, such as pollinators. Webcasts within each series are organized topically and chronologically, making it easy to find both new and archived content, and user-friendly navigational tools allow tailoring the webcast-viewing experience.

APS partnered with Mercury Creative Group to develop the new Grow brand and to design the website. APS also partnered with Cadmore Media to convert more than 600 webcasts to MP4 format and to host them on a state-of-the-art streaming platform. Cotton Inc. has generously underwritten some of the technology associated with the streaming platform.

The content on Grow: Plant Health Exchange is supplied by applied researchers passionate about sharing their work and amplifying their reach. The content is aimed at plant health practitioners, who can rely on Grow to provide proven plant health science. A free monthly e-newsletter, Grow Monthly, provides updates on the latest applied research.

