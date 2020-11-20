Approaching tumor diseases with targeted therapy

Personalized Immunotherapy for Tumor Diseases and Beyond introduces personalized immunotherapy with multi-dimensional models of analysis to determine the best plan for immunotherapy of patients. The book introduces readers to some basic concepts which lay the foundation for personalized immunotherapy: the development of a major histocompatibility complex (MHC), the genome profile of T cells and tumor cells, and genome-wide association studies. Chapters also cover special topics such as new immunoassay methods related to personalized immunotherapy and targeted immunotherapy which are geared towards familiarizing readers with current research practices. Focusing on the central theme of personalized immunotherapy, the authors provide a wealth of information about T-cell screening, tumor neoantigen cloning, primary tumor cell culture for T-cell cloning, bioinformatics strategies for understanding T-cell and primary tumor cell biology and function, and new developments in research on adoptive T-cell immunotherapy. These developments include T-cell gene therapy and T-cell gene editing, transgenic T-cells for increasing affinity to tumor cells such as CAR T-cells and TCR T-cells, and the systematic modeling of polyclonal specific T-cells and biobank technology.

Key Features:

Introduces readers to basic concepts in personalized medicine and immunotherapy

Presents current information about immunological assays used in research

Presents an overview of T cell immunotherapy and cloning techniques

Presents an overview of tumor cell bioinformatics and its role in immunotherapy

Includes new developments and references for personalized immunotherapy techniques (T-cell gene therapy and T-cell gene editing, transgenic T-cells which target CAR T-cells and TCR T-cells, and polyclonal T-cell modeling)

Includes a section on biobanking

Presents information in an easy-to-read format for a wide range of readers

Brings contributions from experts with over 30 years of experience in personalized immunotherapy

Personalized Immunotherapy for Tumor Diseases and Beyond is an ideal handbook for medical professionals and students involved in personalized medicine, immunology and oncology. General readers interested in the new developments in these fields will also benefit from the information provided.

About the Editor:

Dr. Biaoru Li's R&D interests focus on translational medicine from patient biobanking into primary cell culture and clinical genomics analysis for therapeutic purposes. He used TIL to treat patients in 1989; set up drug sensitivity testing for patients in 1994; established method for clinical genomic analysis in 2007. Following a new generation of immunotherapy such as CAR-T, TCR T-cell, and targeting therapy, many data have largely reported different responses and different side-effects for the distinct patients by immunotherapy. In the book, Dr. Li and his colleagues focus on personalized immunotherapy, a new cancer treatment strategy in the 21st century. In order to increase the effective treatment and reduce the side effects of immunotherapy for clinical purposes, personalized immunotherapy will be an excellent model soon, so that this book can be written by using the strategies.

###

Keywords:

Immunotherapy, gene therapy, biobank technology, major histocompatibility complex (MHC), bioinformatics, cloning techniques, oncology, gene editing, immunological assays