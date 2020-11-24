Important developments in the field of organic synthesis

Advances in Organic Synthesis is a book series devoted to the latest advances in synthetic approaches towards challenging structures. It presents comprehensive reviews written by eminent authorities on different synthetic approaches to selected target molecules and new methods developed to achieve specific synthetic transformations or optimal product yields. This series is essential for all organic chemists in academia and the industry who wish to keep abreast of rapid and important developments in the field.

Advances in Organic Synthesis - Volume 13 presents the following reviews:

Electroluminescent polymers - a review on synthesis from organic compounds

Remarkable advances in the asymmetric synthesis of biologically active natural compounds from the advent of chiral auxiliaries

The chemistry of ynamides and their application in organic synthesis

Carbon-heteroatom bond formation for medium ring heterocycles

Tin(ii) salts: versatile and efficient lewis acid catalysts in reactions to add value to the glycerol and terpenic alcohols

(E)-n-methyl-1-(methylthio)-2-nitroethenamine (nmsm) as a versatile ambiphilic synthon in organic synthesis

About the Editor:

Prof. Atta-ur-Rahman, Ph.D. in Organic Chemistry from Cambridge University (1968) has 1,232 international publications (45 international patents and 341 books). He received the following awards: Fellow Royal Society (FRS) London (2006), UNESCO Science Prize (1999), Honorary Life Fellow Kings College, Cambridge University (2007), Academician (Foreign Member) Chinese Academy of Sciences (2015), Highest Civil Award for Foreigners of China (Friendship Award, 2014), High Civil Award Austria ("Grosse Goldene Ehrenzeischen am Bandell) (2007), Foreign Fellow Chinese Chemical Society (2013), Sc.D. Cambridge University (UK) (1 987), TWAS (Italy) Prize (2009). Dr. Atta was the President of Network of Academies of Sciences of Islamic Countries (NASIC), Vice President TWAS (Italy), Foreign Fellow Korean Academy of Science & Technology, President Pakistan Academy of Sciences (2003-2006) and (2011 -- 2014). He was the Federal Minister for Science and Technology of Pakistan (2000 -- 2002), Federal Minister of Education (2002) and Chairman Higher Education Commission/Federal Minister (2002-2008), Coordinator General of COMSTECH (OIC Ministerial Committee) (1996-2012), and the Editor-in-Chief of Current Medicinal Chemistry.

