CACTUS partners with Wiley to integrate UNSILO Technical Checks for screening manuscripts

24th November 2020, Princeton: Cactus Communications (CACTUS), a technology company accelerating scientific advancement, has signed an enterprise agreement with John Wiley and Sons Inc., a leader in research and education. Under the agreement, Wiley is licensing UNSILO Technical Checks for integrated use with its online journal submission systems. UNSILO is a Cactus Communications brand that offers AI-powered business and workflow solutions for publishers.

This is the current culmination of a partnership effort that began in May 2019, when Wiley partnered with UNSILO in a pilot to boost researcher capacity for simplified submission and screening of research content using the company's artificial intelligence tools.

This partnership will make UNSILO Technical Checks optionally available to approximately 1,500 journals and reference works published by Wiley. As a unique component of the partnership, UNSILO will build a new data accessibility statement checker trained on over 100,000 statements from Wiley journals.

"Technologies like UNSILO Technical Checks add artificial intelligence to our manuscript submission platforms," says Dr. David Flanagan, Director of Data Science, Research at Wiley. "This will streamline the submission process and enable a better overall user experience, both for our authors and for our editors", he added further.

Nikesh Gosalia, Senior Vice President, Global Academic & Publisher Relations at CACTUS, commented on this partnership: "Up to a third of all submissions are returned from the editorial desk because of avoidable technical compliance issues. And performing these checks manually takes time. This contributes to poor researcher experience, increasing demands on journal staff, and delayed publication. UNSILO Technical Checks is designed to supplement the efforts of the editorial staff and help them take decisions faster. By partnering with a leading publisher like Wiley, we hope to simplify the submission process not only for editorial offices but also for a large number of authors."

UNSILO Technical Checks will initially be available to Wiley journals using ScholarOne and Manuscript Manager, and later through other vendors.

