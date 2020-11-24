AAAS and CDDEP announce 2020 fellows

The American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) has awarded the distinction of Fellow to CDDEP's Dr.Ramanan Laxminarayan for his contributions to the field of economic epidemiology with particular reference to the spread and control of AMR

Washington, D.C. -- Dr. Ramanan Laxminarayan from The Center for Disease Dynamics, Economics & Policy (CDDEP) has been named a Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS). Election as an AAAS Fellow is an honor bestowed upon AAAS members by their peers.

This year 489 members have been awarded this honor by AAAS because of their scientifically or socially distinguished efforts to advance science or its applications.

This year's AAAS Fellows will be formally announced in the AAAS News & Notes section of the journal Science on 27 November 2020. A virtual Fellows Forum - an induction ceremony for the new Fellows - will be held on 13 February 2021.

As part of the section "Societal Impacts of Science and Engineering", Dr. Ramanan Laxminarayan was elected as an AAAS Fellow for distinguished contributions to the field of economic epidemiology, with particular reference to the spread and control of antimicrobial resistance.

The tradition of AAAS Fellows began in 1874. Currently, members can be considered for the rank of Fellow if nominated by the steering groups of the association's 24 sections, or by any three Fellows who are current AAAS members (so long as two of the three sponsors are not affiliated with the nominee's institution), or by the AAAS chief executive officer. Fellows must have been continuous members of AAAS for four years by the end of the calendar year in which they are elected. The AAAS Fellow honor comes with an expectation that recipients maintain the highest standards of professional ethics and scientific integrity.

Each steering group reviews the nominations of individuals within its respective section and a final list is forwarded to the AAAS Council, which votes on the aggregate list.

The Council is the policymaking body of the Association, chaired by the AAAS president, and consisting of the members of the board of directors, the retiring section chairs, delegates from each electorate and each regional division, and two delegates from the National Association of Academies of Science.

AAAS encourages its sections and Council to consider diversity among those nominated and selected as Fellows, in keeping with the association's commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

The Center for Disease Dynamics, Economics & Policy (CDDEP) produces independent, multidisciplinary research aimed at advancing health and wellbeing. CDDEP researchers employ a range of expertise--including economics, epidemiology, disease modeling, risk analysis, and statistics--to conduct actionable, policy-oriented research on malaria, antibiotic resistance, disease control priorities, environmental health, alcohol and tobacco, and other global health issues.

CDDEP has offices in Washington, D.C., and New Delhi, India and relies on a distinguished team of scientists, public health experts, and economists around the world.