In a new publication from Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications; DOI https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 15212/ CVIA. 2019. 0596 , Diyu Cui, Yimeng Liao, Jianlin Du and Yunqing Chen from The Second Affiliated Hospital of Chongqing Medical University, Chongqing, China consider major complications between traditional pacemakers and leadless pacemakers.

Leadless pacemakers, which are increasingly used in clinical practice, have several advantages compared with traditional pacemakers in avoiding pocket- and lead-related complications. However, the clinical effect of leadless pacemakers remains controversial.

The authors meta-analysis of the material appears to favour leadless pacemakers over traditional pacemakers with regard to major complications. This indicates that leadless pacemakers have potential for future clinical applications. However, the application of a leadless pacemaker is still controversial, and more randomized controlled studies are warranted to explore safety and practicality.

Citation information: A Meta-analysis of Major Complications between Traditional Pacemakers and Leadless Pacemakers, Diyu Cui, Yimeng Liao, Jianlin Du, Yunqing Chen, Cardiovasc. Innov. App., 2020, https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 15212/ CVIA. 2019. 0596

Keywords: Leadless pacemaker; traditional pacemaker; treatment effect; complication; meta-analysis

