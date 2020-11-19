Acta Pharmaceutica Sinica B Volume 10, Issue 10 Publishes

/ www. sciencedirect. com/ journal/ acta-pharmaceutica-sinica-b/ vol/ 10/ issue/ 10

The Journal of the Institute of Materia Medica, the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences and the Chinese Pharmaceutical Association,is a monthly journal, in English, which publishes significant original research articles, rapid communications and high quality reviews of recent advances in all areas of pharmaceutical sciences -- including pharmacology, pharmaceutics, medicinal chemistry, natural products, pharmacognosy, pharmaceutical analysis and pharmacokinetics.

Featured papers in this issue are:

Neutralising effects of small molecule toxin inhibitors on nanofractionated coagulopathic Crotalinae snake venoms by authors Chunfang Xiea, Julien Slagbooma, Laura-Oana Albulescu, Govert W. Somsen, Freek J. Vonk, Nicholas R. Casewell, Jeroen Kool



This study investigated the small molecule inhibitors varespladib, marimastat and dimercaprol in neutralising coagulopathic Crotalinae (pit vipers) snake venom toxins by using nanofractionation analytics which combines bioassays, liquid chromatography and mass spectrometry in parallel. Results obtained highlight their potential as future snakebite treatments.

Development of 3-mercaptopropyltrimethoxysilane (MPTS)-modified bone marrow mononuclear cell membrane chromatography for screening anti-osteoporosis components from Scutellariae Radix by authors Yanqiu Gu, Xiao Chen, Yao Wang, Yue Liu, Leyi Zheng, Xiaoqun Li, Rong Wang, Shaozhan Wang, Shengnan Li, Yifeng Chai, Jiacan Su, Yongfang Yuan, Xiaofei Chen



To screen anti-osteoporosis components from Scutellariae Radix, 2D BMMC/CMC-TOFMS analytical system was established and the column life span was significantly prolonged by MPTS modification on silica stationary phase. Tectochrysin was screened out with good anti-osteoporosis activity for the first time.

Interacting with α7 nAChR is a new mechanism for AChE to enhance the inflammatory response in macrophages by authors Etta Y.L. Liu, Yingjie Xia, Xiangpeng Kong, Maggie S.S. Guo, Anna X.D. Yu, Brody Z.Y. Zheng, Shinghung Mak, Miranda L. Xu, Karl W.K. Tsim



AChE regulates cholinergic anti-inflammatory pathway (CAP) in dual processes. First, AChE directly hydrolyzes ACh to promote inflammation via the inhibition of CAP. In parallel, NF-kB bound to ACHE promotor, which triggered the transcription of AChE during inflammation. Second, AChE enhanced the inflammatory responses via the interference with α7 nAChR.

Other articles published in the issue include:

Special Column: Natural Product Screening

Editorial

Editorial of Special Column "Natural Product Screening"

Ruin Moaddel, Zhengjin Jiang

Review articles

Recent advances in screening active components from natural products based on bioaffinity techniques

Xiaofang Hou, Meng Sun, Tao Bao, Xiaoyu Xie, Fen Wei, Sicen Wang

Nature-derived compounds modulating Wnt/β-catenin pathway: a preventive and therapeutic opportunity in neoplastic diseases

Gianluca Sferrazza, Marco Corti, Gloria Brusotti, Pasquale Pierimarchi, Caterina Temporini, Annalucia Serafino, Enrica Calleri

Original articles

Rapid identification and isolation of neuraminidase inhibitors from mock strawberry (Duchesnea indica Andr.) based on ligand fishing combined with HR-ESI-Q-TOF-MS

Sifan Luo, Linbo Guo, Caimin Sheng, Yumei Zhao, Ling Chen, Chufang Li, Zhengjin Jiang, Haiyan Tian

Review articles

Mitochondrial quality control mechanisms as molecular targets in cardiac ischemia-reperfusion injury

Jin Wang, Hao Zhou

The role of lysosome in regulated necrosis

Aqu Alu, Xuejiao Han, Xuelei Ma, Min Wu, Yuquan Wei, Xiawei Wei

Modulation of protein fate decision by small molecules: targeting molecular chaperone machinery Lei Wang, Xiaoli Xu, Zhengyu Jiang, Qidong Youb

Original articles

Discovery of the first potent proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) degrader of indoleamine 2,3-dioxygenase 1

Mingxing Hu, Weilin Zhou, Yijie Wang, Dongping Yao, Tinghong Ye, Yuqin Yao, Bin Chen, Gongping Liu, Xifei Yang, Wei Wang, Yongmei Xie

Structure, property, biogenesis, and activity of diterpenoid alkaloids containing a sulfonic acid group from Aconitum carmichaelii

Qinglan Guo, Huan Xi, Yuzhuo Wu, Shuai Shao, Chengbo Xu, Tiantai Zhang, Jiangong Shi

Lactoferrin-mediated macrophage targeting delivery and patchouli alcohol-based therapeutic strategy for inflammatory bowel diseases

Yuge Zhao, Yuting Yang, Jiaxin Zhang, Rong Wang, Biyun Cheng, Dipika Kalambhe, Yingshu Wang, Zeyun Gu, Dongying Chen, Bing Wang Yongzhuo Huang

Enhanced stability and efficacy of GEM-TOS prodrug by co-assembly with antimetastatic shell LMWH-TOS

Rong Guo, Yang Long, Zhengze Lu, Miao Deng, Penghui He, Man Li, Qin He

The large single-copy (LSC) region functions as a highly effective and efficient molecular marker for accurate authentication of medicinal Dendrobium species

Ludan Li, Yu Jiang, Yuanyuan Liu, Zhitao Niu, Qingyun Xue, Wei Liu, Xiaoyu Ding

Short communication

Impact of molecular weight on the mechanism of cellular uptake of polyethylene glycols (PEGs) with particular reference to P-glycoprotein

Tingting Wang, Yingjie Guo, Yang He, Tianming Ren, Lei Yin, John Paul Fawcett, Jingkai Gu, Huimin Sun

Letter to the Editor

Increased plasma ACE2 concentration does not mean increased risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection and increased fatality rate of COVID-19

Xueting Li, Ying Liu, Juanjuan Song, Jiuchang Zhong

