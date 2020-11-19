Implantation of an S-ICD in a Patient with a DDD Pacemaker and Congenitally Corrected Transposition of the Great Arteries

In a new publication from Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications; DOI https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 15212/ CVIA. 2019. 0597 , Yu Zhang, Wen-Long Dai, Can-Can Lin, Qiao-Yuan Li and Cheng-Jun Guo from Beijing Anzhen Hospital, Capital Medical University, Beijing, China consider implantation of an S-ICD in a patient with a DDD pacemaker and congenitally corrected transposition of the great arteries.

Subcutaneous implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (S-ICD) therapy has become a viable alternative to conventional transvenous ICD implantation. Patients with congenitally corrected transposition of the great arteries (ccTGA) have a high risk of sudden cardiac death due to malignant arrhythmia. The interaction between the S-ICD system and the transvenous pacemaker system is not fully understood. The authors report a case of S-ICD implantation in a patient with ccTGA and a DDD pacemaker. The patient was a 30-year-old man with a previously placed pacemaker with diagnoses of congenital heart disease, ccTGA (SLL), left atrioventricular valve insufficiency, and third-degree atrioventricular block. He presented with an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest, and an S-ICD was implanted to prevent sudden cardiac death. Defibrillation checks were performed successfully. The authors tested the compatibility of the DDD pacemaker with the S-ICD and found that there was no interference between them. In conclusion, an S-ICD system is a reasonable and safe option in patients with ccTGA.

Citation information: Implantation of an S-ICD in a Patient with a DDD Pacemaker and Congenitally Corrected Transposition of the Great Arteries, Yu Zhang, Wen-Long Dai, Can-Can Lin, Qiao-Yuan Li and Cheng-Jun Guo, Cardiovasc. Innov. App., 2020, https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 15212/ CVIA. 2019. 0597

Keywords: Subcutaneous implantable cardioverter-defibrillator; congenitally corrected transposition of the great arteries; pacemaker

