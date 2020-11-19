In a new publication from Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications; DOI https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 15212/ CVIA. 2019. 0590 , Liu Yue, Qin Zhu-Yun, Yang Xin, Tang Rong and Gao Ling-Yun from the The First Affiliated Hospital of Chongqing Medical University, Chongqing, China consider the use of a social media platform (WeChat) to provide faster treatment and improve prognoses for a group of patients with acute ST-segment Elevation Myocardial Infarction.

The authors explored the effect of establishing a WeChat platform for a chest pain center as a medium to increase the treatment speed and improve the prognosis of patients with acute ST-segment elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI) undergoing primary percutaneous coronary intervention (PPCI).

The application of a WeChat platform significantly shortened the door-to-balloon time of patients receiving PPCI and increased the standard door-to-balloon time achievement rate for patients with STEMI. In addition, the platform is also conducive to integrating medical resources and sharing medical information. The establishment of the platform increased the treatment speed and improved the prognosis of patients with STEMI.

###

Citation information: WeChat Group of Chest Pain Center for Patients with Acute ST-segment Elevation Myocardial Infarction: Faster Treatment Speed and Better Prognosis, Liu Yue, Qin Zhu-Yun, Yang Xin, Tang Rong and Gao Ling-Yun, Cardiovasc. Innov. App., 2020,

https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 15212/ CVIA. 2019. 0590

Keywords: chest pain center; WeChat platform; acute ST-segment elevation myocardial infarction; door-to-balloon time

