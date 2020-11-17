Alzheimer's Disease Data Initiative launches, Critical Path for Alzheimer's Disease to partner

CPAD will partner with ADDI to build better tools for researchers around the world to access, use and share dementia-related data to accelerate the development of new and more effective treatments for Alzheimer's disease

TUCSON, Ariz., November 17, 2020 -- The Critical Path Institute's (C-Path) Critical Path for Alzheimer's Disease (CPAD) Consortium today announced its participation as a Partner with the Alzheimer's Disease Data Initiative (ADDI), a 501(c)(3) medical research organization which launched today. ADDI is dedicated to advancing scientific breakthroughs in the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD) and related dementias.

"ADDI will be a game-changing collaboration to provide the necessary data accessibility to advance data-driven solutions to accelerate Alzheimer's disease drug development," said C-Path's Chief Science Officer Klaus Romero, M.D., M.S., F.C.P. "C-Path is honored to be a key Partner with ADDI, through CPAD, and contribute our data science, model-informed drug development and regulatory science expertise to ensure the success of ADDI."

CPAD's integrated and standardized patient-level database comprised of randomized clinical trials from industry, which is currently available to qualified researchers across the globe, will be a relevant and crucial component of ADDI's Alzheimer's Disease Workbench. This will enable researchers in AD and related dementias around the world to interact with relevant data resources more efficiently and accelerate the generation of actionable scientific insights leading to innovative solutions, diagnostic tools and therapies in AD.

Emphasizing the expected impact of ADDI, CPAD's Executive Director Sudhir Sivakumaran, Ph.D., said, "ADDI is uniquely positioned to maximize the value of each data point contributed by individuals living with AD, who participate in clinical trials, observational studies, patient registries and other research efforts."

CPAD's Industry Co-Director and Vice President, Clinical Research, Neurology Business Group, Eisai, Inc. Michael C. Irizarry, M.D., M.P.H, added, "In this important initiative, the CPAD partnership with ADDI aims to facilitate increased aggregation and robust analysis of high-quality AD clinical research data, to model disease progression and help accelerate the development of biomarkers and therapeutics."

###

For more information, visit: https:/ / c-path. org/ programs/ cpad/ ; https:/ / codr. c-path. org/ main/ applyDatabaseSelection. html; https:/ / www. alzheimersdata. org/ ; https:/ / www. alzheimersdata. org/ ad-workbench .

Critical Path Institute is supported by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and is 62% funded by FDA/HHS, totaling $14,448,917, and 38% percent funded by non-government source(s), totaling $8,669,646. The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement by, FDA/HHS or the U.S. Government.

About Critical Path Institute

Critical Path Institute (C-Path) is an independent, nonprofit organization established in 2005 as a public and private partnership. C-Path's mission is to catalyze the development of new approaches that advance medical innovation and regulatory science, accelerating the path to a healthier world. An international leader in forming collaborations, C-Path has established numerous global consortia that currently include more than 1,600 scientists from government and regulatory agencies, academia, patient organizations, disease foundations, and dozens of pharmaceutical and biotech companies. C-Path US is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona and C-Path, Ltd. EU is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, with additional staff in multiple other locations. For more information, visit c-path.org and c-path.eu.

