JSA announces 10 new graduate fellows

Ten graduate students have been awarded fellowships to conduct research at Jefferson Lab by Jefferson Sciences Associates

Jefferson Science Associates (JSA) has announced the award of ten graduate fellowships to doctoral students for the 2020-2021 academic year. The fellowships will support students' advanced studies at their universities and research at the Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility (Jefferson Lab), a U.S. Department of Energy nuclear physics research laboratory managed and operated by JSA, a joint venture between SURA and PAE.

The 2020-2021 JSA/Jefferson Lab graduate fellowship recipients include:

Colin Egerer, William & Mary, with Advisor Konstantinos Orginos

Robert Johnston, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, with Advisor Richard Milner

Tanjib Khan, William & Mary, with Advisor Konstantinos Orginos

Daniel Kovner, William & Mary, with Advisor Konstantinos Orginos

Sangbaek Lee, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, with Advisor Richard Milner

Sahara Nazeer, Hampton University, with Advisor Michael Kohl

Felipe Ortega-Gama, William & Mary, with Advisor Jozef Dudek

Andrew Smith, Duke University, with Advisor Haiyan Gao

Richard Trotta, The Catholic University of America, with Advisor Tanja Horn

Yukari Yamauchi, University of Maryland, with Advisor Thomas Cohen

The students' research proposals cover a broad scientific spectrum, including experimental and theoretical nuclear physics, as well as accelerator physics. Egerer, Khan and Trotta are repeat winners, having successfully concluded their 2019-2020 academic year at the laboratory.

"We continue to see the excitement of young researchers in Jefferson Lab's 12 GeV science program. These fellowships provide the opportunity for students to collaborate with scientists and mentors to make research contributions to Jefferson Lab while pursuing their academic careers," said Jefferson Lab Deputy Director for Science & Technology Robert McKeown.

Fellowship recipients are chosen based on the quality of their research proposals, their academic standing, and the references of their professors and senior scientists at Jefferson Lab. Students will continue their coursework while enhancing their academic experience with direct interactions and participation with mentors and scientists at the laboratory.

University of Maryland Associate Provost Elizabeth Beise, who chairs the Jefferson Lab Committee, commented, "The JSA Graduate Fellowship Program has supported the education of hundreds of students, providing real-time research experience at Jefferson Lab. This year's ten fellowship recipients are among the top Ph.D. students in SURA universities."

The SURA Board of Trustees first established the fellowship program in 1989. The program, now supported by the JSA Initiatives Fund, contributes to the student's research assistant stipend.

All fellowship recipients attend universities that are members of SURA, a consortium of 60 leading research universities. Since the program's inception, 235 fellowships have been awarded to students from 22 different SURA member universities. SURA built and operated Jefferson Lab, before becoming a partner of Jefferson Science Associates.

