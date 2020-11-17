EBMT 47th Annual Meeting

The EBMT is honoured to invite you to the 47th EBMT Annual Meeting, which will take place virtually, 14th-17th March, 2021.

More than 6,000 delegates attend the EBMT Annual Meeting. Our top-notch scientific programme for physicians, nurses, data and quality managers, pharmacists, psychologists, transplant coordinators, and other medical professionals continues to evolve and develop, with additional new topics added every year.

The EBMT 2021 Scientific Programme will offer a great selection of symposia and educational sessions related to the current challenges of haematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) and cell therapy.

We look forward to welcoming you to the 47th Annual Meeting of the EBMT, and the second fully virtual edition at EBMT 2021!

