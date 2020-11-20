ESC Asia with APSC & AFC: the hottest cardiovascular science from an Asian perspective

ESC Asia with APSC & AFC - held online during 4 and 5 December - will be an unforgettable two-day event. The scientific congress is organised by the European Society of Cardiology (ESC), the Asian Pacific Society of Cardiology (APSC), and the Asean Federation of Cardiology (AFC).

Join opinion leaders from the Asia Pacific region and Europe for cutting-edge sessions covering the full spectrum of cardiovascular disease including prevention, imaging, arrhythmias, heart failure, intervention, and much more. Explore the scientific programme here.

Live sessions will provide opportunities to quiz the presenters. Sessions will be available on demand on the platform for a month to registered participants. Featuring a session on COVID and cardiovascular diseases chaired by ESC Past President Professor Barbara Casadei. Translation will be available for all on-demand sessions.

Local implementation of the 2020 ESC Clinical Practice Guidelines will be discussed. Covering non-ST-segment elevation acute coronary syndromes, sports cardiology and exercise in patients with cardiovascular disease, and atrial fibrillation.

Associate Professor Khung Keong Yeo, Scientific Committee Co-Chair said: "ESC Asia will be digital this year, a format that reflects the challenges of the current global pandemic. Nonetheless, we will share some of the most exciting research from ESC Congress 2020, focusing on the applicability and relevance to patients in Asia. We will also present an up-to-the-minute overview of COVID-19 and heart disease: this is a difficult topic since heart disease remains the number one killer worldwide, and the coronavirus has been shown to affect the heart too. It will be timely to discuss how the pandemic has affected the delivery of cardiovascular care. All in all, we have an exceptional programme laid out and hope you will join us."

Professor Michel Komajda, Organising Committee Chair and Scientific Committee Co-Chair said: "Last year's inaugural event surpassed all expectations, and the ESC is honoured to collaborate again with the APSC and AFC. The most topical issues in cardiovascular medicine will be examined and debated during this exciting meeting."

Registration is free with an ESC Account. Mark your calendar and register now.

