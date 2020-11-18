EACVI -- Best of Imaging 2020: Get ready for the latest science at this world-leading event

The cutting edge of cardiovascular imaging: that's the focus of EACVI - Best of Imaging 2020, a scientific congress of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC). A pioneering event covering the full spectrum of cardiac imaging. Explore the scientific programme.

Cardiac imaging has played a central role during the COVID-19 pandemic. In a live session,1 experts will outline how imaging can change the management of COVID-19 patients. Also on the agenda: European Association of Cardiovascular Imaging (EACVI) recommendations on the indications and precautions for imaging during the pandemic,2 and how to restart facilities after the peak.

Professor Bernard Cosyns, scientific chair, said: "The situation is rapidly evolving, and we continue to learn every day. This session will provide an international perspective on how to most effectively and safely use cardiac imaging in patients with COVID-19."

The congress has a new online format but will showcase the same high-quality science at no charge. A mixture of live and on-demand sessions covering the hottest topics in cardiovascular imaging. Including interactive abstract sessions with original scientific findings from around the globe - virtual patient studies, artificial intelligence, COVID-19, cardio-oncology, novel techniques, and much more.

New findings from the Global EXPAND Study on heart valve disease will be presented during a late breaking science session. Plus: substudy results from the CRID trial which used machine learning to identify heart failure patients who would benefit from cardiac resynchronisation therapy (CRT).

The use of cardiovascular imaging in women is another hot topic on the agenda. Professor Cosyns said: "There are fundamental differences between men and women in certain diseases. This impacts the choice of imaging technique and interpretation of the results. This lecture will provide the most up-to-date knowledge in this area."

Evidence in cardio-oncology is rapidly accumulating. Up-to-the minute data on the use of imaging to assess the cardiotoxicity of cancer treatment will be presented.

Professor Cosyns said: "This unique event reflects the increasing use of multiple cardiac imaging techniques for the early diagnosis and appropriate management of patients. Tune in to hear about state-of-the art developments in this field."

Register now and discover the latest science on cardiovascular imaging.

###

Authors: ESC Press Office

Tel: +33 (0)4 89 87 20 85

Mobile: +33 (0)7 8531 2036

Email: press@escardio.org

Follow us on Twitter @ESCardioNews

Notes to editor

References and notes

1Session: Best of Cardiovascular Imaging (CVI) in COVID -19 era.

2COVID-19 pandemic and cardiac imaging: EACVI recommendations on precautions, indications, prioritization, and protection for patients and healthcare personnel.

EACVI - Best of Imaging 2020 #EACVIBestOf2020

EACVI - Best of Imaging 2020 is the first online event covering the full spectrum of cardiac imaging: echocardiography, cardiovascular magnetic resonance, nuclear cardiology and cardiac computed tomography. It is organised by the European Association of Cardiovascular Imaging (EACVI) of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC).

About the European Association of Cardiovascular Imaging (EACVI)

The European Association of Cardiovascular Imaging (EACVI) - a branch of the ESC - is the world leading network of Cardiovascular Imaging (CVI) bringing together experts from all techniques: Echocardiography, Cardiovascular Magnetic Resonance, Nuclear Cardiology and Cardiac Computed Tomography.

About the European Society of Cardiology

The European Society of Cardiology brings together health care professionals from more than 150 countries, working to advance cardiovascular medicine and help people lead longer, healthier lives.

EACVI - Best of Imaging 2020: information for journalists

EACVI - Best of Imaging 2020 takes place online during 11 and 12 December. Explore the scientific programme.