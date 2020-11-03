Oncotarget: Heterogeneity of CEACAM5 in breast cancer

Oncotarget recently published 'Heterogeneity of CEACAM5 in breast cancer' which reported that Here, we examined a repository of 110 cryopreserved primary breast carcinomas by immunohistochemistry to assess the distribution of CEACAM5 in tumor subtypes

Oncotarget recently published "Heterogeneity of CEACAM5 in breast cancer" which reported that Here, we examined a repository of 110 cryopreserved primary breast carcinomas by immunohistochemistry to assess the distribution of CEACAM5 in tumor subtypes.

Assessing sample sets of paired primary breast cancers and corresponding lymph node lesions from a total of 59 patients revealed a high correlation between primary tumor and lymph node with regard to CEACAM5-status.

When examining the consequence of expression of CEACAM5 in breast cancer cell lines in culture assays we found that CEACAM5-expressing cells were less invasive.

In survival analysis, using cohort studies of breast cancer, the expression of CEACAM5 predicted different clinical outcomes depending on molecular subtypes.

Altogether, our analysis suggests that CEACAM5 plays a context-dependent role in breast cancer that warrants further investigation.

Dr. René Villadsen from The University of Copenhagen said, "The carcinoembryonic antigen family (CEA) consists of a subgroup of 12 members of carcinoembryonic antigen-related cell adhesion molecules (CEACAMs), and several of these are reportedly overexpressed in various cancers."

Early work suggested that CEACAM5 was also often overexpressed in breast cancer.

Since then several immunobased assays have been implemented to examine the role of CEACAM5 as a clinically relevant marker in breast cancer.

While some studies have demonstrated that increased serum levels in preoperative breast cancer patients do correlate to a worse outcome others have Immunophenotypic.

A summary of the observed results are available in Table 1. Overall, the available data do not provide a consensus on the role of CEACAM5 in breast cancer.

Here, we assess CEACAM5 expression in breast cancer subtypes by immunohistochemistry, and compare the expression pattern in primary tumors to corresponding lymph node metastases.

The Villadsen Research Team concluded in their Oncotarget Research Paper, "the findings in this study may help improve the understanding of the biological effect of CEACAM5-expression in breast cancer."

DOI - https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 18632/ oncotarget. 27778

Full text - https:/ / www. oncotarget. com/ article/ 27778/ text/

Correspondence to - René Villadsen - r.villadsen@sund.ku.dk

Keywords - CEACAM5, CEA, immunohistochemistry, breast cancer, invasion

