IOP Publishing signs transformative agreement with the Polish Academic Consortium

IOP Publishing (IOPP) has signed a new open access (OA) transformative agreement with the Polish Academic Consortium.

Under the three year 'read and publish' agreement, authors affiliated with the consortium's member institutions can publish open access in 42 IOPP journals with no article publication charges for qualifying articles at the point of publication.

Articles will be published under an open licence (CC-BY), allowing authors to retain copyright. As well as barrier-free publication, researchers and students at the participating institutions will have reading access to 70 IOPP journals.

IOPP now has 14 licensing agreements in place in 10 countries worldwide.

Steven Hall, Managing Director, IOP Publishing said: "Agreements such as this stimulate uptake in OA publishing, making it the default choice. No two agreements are exactly the same as member institutions are diverse with different sets of requirements, so we work hard to ensure that they work for all parties. The effort on our part is worth it and we look forward signing more licenses across the world in the coming months."

Marek Michalewicz, Ph.D., Director of ICM said: "The agreement offers an OA route that takes us a step closer towards fulfilling the conditions of Plan S. This is a great opportunity for Polish scientists to publish OA in IOP Publishing's world class journals."

About the Polish Academic Consortium

The Polish Academic Consortium is coordinated by Interdisciplinary Centre for Math-ematical and Computational Modelling (ICM) University of Warsaw within the frame-work of the Virtual Library of Science program, wbn.icm.edu.pl, subsidized by the Ministry of Science and Higher Education. The program originated in the 90s and en-ables access to key international scientific resources for Polish academic community, supports open access and the implementation of the Plan S in Poland.