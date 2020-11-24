LG Electronics, IVI join forces to conduct a cholera vaccination and prevention project in Ethiopia

Project to provide vaccination for 40,000 residents in areas at risk of cholera and establish disease monitoring system with the Ethiopian Ministry of Health through the Armauer Hansen Research Institute (AHRI)

To contribute to health authorities in policymaking for disease prevention by investigating waterborne diseases such as cholera

IVI DG Jerome Kim: "We must continue to reduce the impact of cholera in Ethiopia and strengthen their ability to monitor and prevent this deadly disease."

LG Electronics continues to support IVI's research and vaccination projects since 2008

November 24, 2020 - SEOUL, Republic of Korea -- LG Electronics is joining hands with the International Vaccine Institute (IVI) to implement a project to support vaccination and prevention of cholera in Ethiopia for three years from 2021.

LG Electronics and IVI exchanged a memorandum of understanding on cooperation for vaccination and prevention of cholera in Ethiopia. An MOU signing ceremony at IVI headquarters was attended by IVI Director General Dr. Jerome Kim, IVI's Korea Support Committee Chairman Prof. Sang Chul Park, and LG Electronics Senior Vice President Dae Sik Yoon at IVI on November 24. IVI and LG plan to provide free vaccination for 40,000 residents in areas at risk of cholera and establish a disease monitoring system to strengthen local public health capabilities in Ethiopia between 2021 and 2023.

The Ethiopia Cholera Control and Prevention - LG (ECCP - LG) project will also evaluate the effectiveness and impact of OCV after vaccination and collect epidemiological data of cholera and other diarrhea diseases by conducting follow-up monitoring for several years. This will contribute to the government in setting policies to combat waterborne diseases such as cholera. IVI's project lead and principal investigator Dr. Se Eun Park said, "In collaboration with the government of Ethiopia, we seek to build a model for the 'Ending Cholera--A Global Roadmap to 2030' initiative in cholera-endemic countries."

LG Electronics has been supporting IVI since 2008, contributing to vaccine projects for Southeast Asian and African countries. The company conducted vaccination and research projects on waterborne diseases in Ethiopia for five years from 2010.

The project will use the oral cholera vaccine, developed by IVI and produced by the Korean vaccine manufacturer EuBiologics through IVI's technology transfer. The vaccine, which was prequalified by the WHO in 2017, is widely used in cholera control efforts worldwide.

LG Electronics plans to use the "Executive Social Contribution Fund" for the new project. Since 2004, LG Electronics has been raising the "Executive Social Contribution Fund" with a certain percentage of executive salaries every year. This fund is used for domestic and overseas volunteer activities and efforts to improve communities.

IVI Director General Jerome Kim said, "Cholera continues to take lives around the world. We must reduce the impact of cholera in Ethiopia and strengthen their ability to monitor and prevent this deadly disease. In collaboration with LG, we pledge to work for cholera eradication in Ethiopia and around the world."

LG Electronics Senior Vice President Dae Sik Yoon said, "We will fulfill our corporate social responsibility to help address disease and poverty in Ethiopia."

About the International Vaccine Institute (IVI)

The International Vaccine Institute (IVI) is a nonprofit inter-governmental organization established in 1997 at the initiative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). Headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, IVI was the first international organization hosted by Korea. IVI has 36 signatory countries and the World Health Organization (WHO) on its treaty, including Korea, Sweden, India, and Finland as state funders.

Our mandate is to make vaccines available and accessible for the world's most vulnerable people. We focus on infectious diseases of global health importance such as cholera, typhoid, shigella, salmonella, schistosomiasis, Group A Strep, Hepatitis A, HPV, TB, HIV, MERS, COVID-19, as well as antimicrobial resistance. For more information, please visit https:/ / www. ivi. int

