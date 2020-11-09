Association between nursing home crowding, COVID-19 infection, mortality in Ontario, Canada

What The Study Did: Researchers examined the association between nursing home crowding and COVID-19 across the entire nursing home system of Ontario, Canada, during the first months of the pandemic.

Authors: Kevin A. Brown, Ph.D., of the University of Toronto and Nathan M. Stall, M.D., of Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto, Canada, are the corresponding authors.

(doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2020.6466)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

