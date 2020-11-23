Assessment of 136K pediatric patients tested for SARS-CoV-2 in US

What The Study Did: This observational study used electronic health records for almost 136,000 pediatric patients in the United States to describe testing for SARS-CoV-2 and SARS-CoV-2 infection and COVID-19 illness.

Authors: L. Charles Bailey, M.D., Ph.D., of Children's Hospital of Philadelphia is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2020.5052)

