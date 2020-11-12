News Release 

Assessment of SARS-CoV-2 RNA test results among patients who recovered from COVID-19 with prior negative results

JAMA Internal Medicine

Research News

What The Study Did: Positive real-time polymerase chain reaction nasal-oropharyngeal swab results from patients who recovered from COVID-19 with prior negative results are examined in this study.

Authors: Brunella Posteraro, Ph.D., of the Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore in Rome, Italy, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https://media.jamanetwork.com/

(doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2020.7570)

Editor's Note: The article includes funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

#  #  #

Media advisory: The full study and editor's note are linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamainternalmedicine/fullarticle/10.1001/jamainternmed.2020.7570?guestAccessKey=43c9d03a-0d92-48b0-ad98-05d5c5aca5a1&utm_source=For_The_Media&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=ftm_links&utm_content=tfl&utm_term=111220

###

Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.