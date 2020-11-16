News Release 

Diaphragm pathology in critically ill patients with COVID-19

What The Study Did: The aim of this study was to investigate the association of severe COVID-19 with the respiratory muscles in critically ill patients and compare the findings with those who had been critically ill without COVID-19.

Author: Coen Ottenheijm, Ph.D., of Amsterdam UMC in The Netherlands, is the corresponding author.

The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures.

