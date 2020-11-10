News Release 

Effectiveness of e-cigarettes plus counseling vs only counseling for quitting smoking

What The Study Did: Researchers in this randomized clinical trial compared the effect on adults trying to quit smoking of using e-cigarettes plus individual counseling versus counseling alone.

Authors: Mark J. Eisenberg, M.D., M.P.H., of Jewish General Hospital in Montréal, Canada, is the corresponding author.

