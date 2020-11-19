Evaluation of tracheal complications in patients with COVID-19

What The Study Did: Whether patients with COVID-19 had higher risk of tracheal complications after prolonged invasive mechanical ventilation and the possible reasons why were investigated in this study.

Authors: Giacomo Fiacchini, M.D., of the University of Pisa in Italy, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamaoto.2020.4148)

