Effect of vitamin D, omega-3 supplements, strength training on health of older adults

What The Study Did: This randomized clinical trial investigated whether vitamin D, omega-3 fatty acid supplements and a strength-training exercise program, alone or in combination, improved health outcomes such as blood pressure and cognitive function among adults age 70 and older.

Authors: Heike A. Bischoff-Ferrari, M.D., Dr.P.H., of University Hospital Zurich in Zurich, Switzerland, is the corresponding author.

