Effect of vitamin B12 injection on vocal performance of professional singers

What The Study Did: Researchers in this randomized clinical trial looked at whether a vitamin B12 injection improved mild singing-related symptoms such as reduced stamina and vocal fatigue among professional singers.
Authors: Michael M. Johns III, M.D., of the University of Southern California, Los Angeles, is the corresponding author.
To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/
(doi:10.1001/jamaoto.2020.4026)
Editor's Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.
# # #Media advisory: The full study is linked to this news release.
Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https:/
###