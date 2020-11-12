News Release 

Effect of vitamin B12 injection on vocal performance of professional singers

What The Study Did: Researchers in this randomized clinical trial looked at whether a vitamin B12 injection improved mild singing-related symptoms such as reduced stamina and vocal fatigue among professional singers.

Authors: Michael M. Johns III, M.D., of the University of Southern California, Los Angeles, is the corresponding author.

