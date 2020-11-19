News Release 

Eye protection for patients with COVID-19 undergoing prolonged prone-position ventilation

What The Study Did: Researchers report two cases of ophthalmic clinical examination findings in patients who underwent prolonged prone positioning in the intensive care unit during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Authors: Howard D. Pomeranz, M.D., Ph.D., of Northwell Health in Great Neck, New York, is the corresponding author.

