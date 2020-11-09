Effect, reach of medical articles posted on preprint servers during COVID-19 pandemic

What The Study Did: Researchers compared the effect and reach of studies about therapies for COVID-19 posted on the medRxiv preprint server, subsequent publications in medical journals of some of these studies, and journal articles that were not posted on either medRxiv or another preprint server.

Authors: Neil W. Schluger, M.D., of the New York Medical College, in Valhalla, New York, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2020.6629)

