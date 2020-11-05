News Release 

Hospitalizations for drug use-related eye infections in US

JAMA Ophthalmology

Research News

What The Study Did: Changes in rates and risk factors over more than a decade in the U.S. for hospitalizations for a vision-threatening eye infection related to intravenous (IV) drug use were investigated in this study.

Authors: David M. Hinkle, M.D., of the West Virginia University School of Medicine in Morgantown, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https://media.jamanetwork.com/

(doi:10.1001/jamaophthalmol.2020.4741)

Editor's Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

###

Media advisory: The full study is linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamaophthalmology/fullarticle/10.1001/jamaophthalmol.2020.4741?guestAccessKey=7e296d82-0d7f-4868-b72f-aeb23a39b6aa&utm_source=For_The_Media&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=ftm_links&utm_content=tfl&utm_term=110520

Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.