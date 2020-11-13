Hospital-acquired SARS-CoV-2 infection

What The Study Did: The rare incidence of nosocomial SARS-CoV-2 infection is reviewed in this Viewpoint, which also discusses ways it can be minimized, including use of surgical masks, proper ventilation, physical distancing, eye protection, regular testing and the availability of sick leave for health care workers.

Authors: Aaron Richterman, M.D., of the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jama.2020.21399)

