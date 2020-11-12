News Release 

How willing are patients to enroll in cancer clinical trials amid COVID-19 pandemic?

JAMA Oncology

Research News

What The Study Did: Researchers surveyed a large group of cancer survivors about their attitudes toward trial participation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Authors: Mark E. Fleury, Ph.D., of the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network in Washington, D.C., is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https://media.jamanetwork.com/

(doi:10.1001/jamaoncol.2020.5748)

Editor's Note: The article includes funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

#  #  #

Media advisory: The full article is linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamaoncology/fullarticle/10.1001/jamaoncol.2020.5748?guestAccessKey=eb3eb00a-0ec0-46e5-8841-47048e996328&utm_source=For_The_Media&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=ftm_links&utm_content=tfl&utm_term=111220

###

Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.