How willing are patients to enroll in cancer clinical trials amid COVID-19 pandemic?

What The Study Did: Researchers surveyed a large group of cancer survivors about their attitudes toward trial participation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Authors: Mark E. Fleury, Ph.D., of the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network in Washington, D.C., is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

(doi:10.1001/jamaoncol.2020.5748)

Editor's Note: The article includes funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

# # #

The full article is linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https:/ / jamanetwork. com/ journals/ jamaoncology/ fullarticle/ 10. 1001/ jamaoncol. 2020. 5748?guestAccessKey= eb3eb00a-0ec0-46e5-8841-47048e996328&utm_source= For_The_Media&utm_medium= referral&utm_campaign= ftm_links&utm_content= tfl&utm_term= 111220

###