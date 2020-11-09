Implications of early health care spending reductions for expected spending as COVID-19 pandemic evolves

What The Study Did: The effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on health care spending in the U.S. has important implications for payers, clinicians, hospitals, health care systems and patients, and has been the subject of much debate.

Authors: J. Michael McWilliams, M.D., Ph.D., of Harvard Medical School in Boston, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

(doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2020.5333)

Editor's Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

# # #

The full study is linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https:/ / jamanetwork. com/ journals/ jamainternalmedicine/ fullarticle/ 10. 1001/ jamainternmed. 2020. 5333?guestAccessKey= a1b43dc0-cd47-4ed8-b5b7-c5984323912d&utm_source= For_The_Media&utm_medium= referral&utm_campaign= ftm_links&utm_content= tfl&utm_term= 110920

###