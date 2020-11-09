Implications of early health care spending reductions for expected spending as COVID-19 pandemic evolves

What The Study Did: The effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on health care spending in the U.S. has important implications for payers, clinicians, hospitals, health care systems and patients, and has been the subject of much debate.
Authors: J. Michael McWilliams, M.D., Ph.D., of Harvard Medical School in Boston, is the corresponding author.
To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/
(doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2020.5333)
Editor's Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.
# # #Media advisory: The full study is linked to this news release.
Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https:/
###