Implications of early health care spending reductions for expected spending as COVID-19 pandemic evolves

What The Study Did: The effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on health care spending in the U.S. has important implications for payers, clinicians, hospitals, health care systems and patients, and has been the subject of much debate.

Authors: J. Michael McWilliams, M.D., Ph.D., of Harvard Medical School in Boston, is the corresponding author.

