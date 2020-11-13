Need for more and better testing for COVID-19

What The Study Did: This Viewpoint discusses the need for new and better testing for COVID-19 to help prevent community transmission, and it explains the limitations of such testing, including performance in the asymptomatic phase and access in resource-limited communities.

Authors: Yukari C. Manabe, M.D., of Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jama.21694)

