Nutritional quality of foods, beverages in movies

What The Study Did: The nutritional quality of foods and beverages depicted in 250 top-grossing movies in the United States from 1994 to 2018 was compared with dietary recommendations in this study.
Authors: Bradley P. Turnwald, Ph.D., of Stanford University in Stanford, California, is the corresponding author.
To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/
(doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2020.5421)
Editor's Note: The article includes conflicts of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.
###Media advisory: The full study is linked to this news release.
Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https:/