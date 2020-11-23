News Release 

Nutritional quality of foods, beverages in movies

What The Study Did: The nutritional quality of foods and beverages depicted in 250 top-grossing movies in the United States from 1994 to 2018 was compared with dietary recommendations in this study.

Authors: Bradley P. Turnwald, Ph.D., of Stanford University in Stanford, California, is the corresponding author.

