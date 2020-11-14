Outcomes for out-of-hospital cardiac arrest during COVID-19 pandemic

What The Study Did: This study used a large U.S. registry of out-of-hospital cardiac arrests to asses the association between the COVID-19 pandemic and the outcomes of out-of-hospital cardiac arrests, including in areas with low and moderate COVID-19 disease.

Authors: Paul S. Chan, M.D., M.Sc., of Saint Luke's Mid America Heart Institute in Kansas City, Missouri, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

(doi:10.1001/jamacardio.2020.6210)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflicts of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

###

The full study and editorial are linked to this news release. The full study is linked to this news release. The study is being released to coincide with the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2020.