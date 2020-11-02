Outcomes of contact tracing in San Francisco

What The Study Did: Researchers evaluated case investigation and contact tracing outcomes in San Francisco during shelter-in-place restrictions in that California city because of COVID-19.

Authors: Darpun D. Sachdev, M.D., of the San Francisco Department of Public Health, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

(doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2020.5670)

Editor's Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

###

The full study is linked to this news release.