Racial disparities in dementia in US

What The Study Did: Nationally representative data were used to examine if racial disparities in the occurrence of dementia in the United States changed from 2000 to 2016.
Authors: Melinda C. Power, Sc.D., of George Washington University in Washington, D.C., is the corresponding author.
To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/
(doi:10.1001/jamaneurol.2020.4471)
Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.
# # #Media advisory: The full study and editorial are linked to this news release.
Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https:/
###