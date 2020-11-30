News Release 

Racial disparities in dementia in US

What The Study Did: Nationally representative data were used to examine if racial disparities in the occurrence of dementia in the United States changed from 2000 to 2016.

Authors: Melinda C. Power, Sc.D., of George Washington University in Washington, D.C., is the corresponding author.

