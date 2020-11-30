Racial disparities in dementia in US

What The Study Did: Nationally representative data were used to examine if racial disparities in the occurrence of dementia in the United States changed from 2000 to 2016.

Authors: Melinda C. Power, Sc.D., of George Washington University in Washington, D.C., is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

(doi:10.1001/jamaneurol.2020.4471)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

# # #

The full study and editorial are linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https:/ / jamanetwork. com/ journals/ jamaneurology/ fullarticle/ 10. 1001/ jamaneurol. 2020. 4471?guestAccessKey= ebc9f042-50c3-41c4-9f79-7816e70fb1ed&utm_source= For_The_Media&utm_medium= referral&utm_campaign= ftm_links&utm_content= tfl&utm_term= 113020

###