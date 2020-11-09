Risk of severe COVID-19 among workers, their household members

What The Study Did: Prepandemic data were used to estimate how many adults at increased risk of severe COVID-19 held essential jobs and couldn't work at home or lived in households with such workers.

Authors: Thomas M. Selden, Ph.D., of the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality in Rockville, Maryland, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2020.6249)

