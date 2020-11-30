Unemployment insurance, health-related social needs, health care access, mental health during COVID-19 pandemic

What The Study Did: This observational study assessed whether receiving unemployment insurance is associated with lower health-related social needs, better health care access and better mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Authors: Seth A. Berkowitz, M.D., M.P.H., of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2020.7048)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

