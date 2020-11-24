USPSTF recommendation on behavioral counseling to promote healthy diet, activity for adults with risk of CVD

Bottom Line: The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) recommends offering or referring adults with cardiovascular disease risk factors to behavioral counseling interventions to promote a healthy diet and physical activity. Adults who adhere to national guidelines for a healthy diet and physical activity have a lower risk of cardiovascular disease and death than those who do not. The USPSTF routinely makes recommendations about the effectiveness of preventive care services. This statement is mostly consistent with its 2014 recommendation, although it no longer includes adults with impaired glucose tolerance or type 2 diabetes because this population is now included in a separate USPSTF recommendation.

