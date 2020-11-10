USPSTF statement on screening for high blood pressure in children, adolescents

Bottom Line: The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) concludes that the current evidence is insufficient to make a recommendation about screening for high blood pressure in children and adolescents. High blood pressure (both primary and secondary) occurs in 3 to 4 percent of children and adolescents in the United States. The USPSTF routinely makes recommendations about the effectiveness of preventive care services and this statement, which applies to children and teens ages 3 to 18 not known to have hypertension or who are without symptoms, is consistent with its 2013 statement.

