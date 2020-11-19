What happens when COVID-19 meets other infectious diseases such as HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria? Particularly in middle- and low-income countries, this is a relevant question. Nevertheless, multimorbidity, the coexistence of two or more health conditions, is in the field of infectious diseases also a growing challenge for high-income countries. What happens to the human body when it is affected by several infectious diseases? How can scientists advise politics and society on coping with the issue of COVID-19 and multimorbidity? International experts will discuss these issues on the occasion of an English-language virtual panel discussion on Thursday, November 26. We cordially invite you to join the event.

Virtual Panel Discussion

"COVID-19 and Multimorbidity: How to Deal with Multiple Infectious Diseases in Parallel?"

Thursday, 26 November 2020

4:00 p.m.-5:15 p.m. GMT (Dakar, London)

5:00 p.m.-6:15 p.m. (Berlin)

6:00 p.m.-7:15 p.m. (Pretoria)

7:00 p.m.-8:15 p.m. (Addis Ababa)

The event is organized by the German National Academy of Sciences Leopoldina in cooperation with the Academy of Science of South Africa (ASSAf), the Senegal Academy of Science and Technology (ANSTS), the Ethiopian Academy of Sciences (EAS), and the UK Academy of Medical Sciences (AMS).

Debating at the podium:

Professor Wondwossen Amogne, College of Health Sciences, Addis Ababa University, Ethiopia

Professor Peter Calverley (member of the AMS), Institute of Ageing and Chronic Disease, University of Liverpool, United Kingdom

Professor Quarraisha Abdool Karim (member of the ASSAf), Centre for the AIDS Programme of Research in South Africa (CAPRISA), Doris Duke Medical Research Institute, Durban, South Africa

Professor Stefan H. E. Kaufmann (member of the Leopoldina), Max Planck Institute for Infection Biology, Berlin, Germany

Professor Papa Salif Sow (member of the ANSTS), Dakar, Senegal

The virtual live event will be moderated by TV journalist and moderator Vivian Upmann, Germany.

With this discussion, the Leopoldina continues its series Leopoldina International. The objective of the virtual podium discussions, organised in cooperation with the Leopoldina's global partners, is to promote scientific dialogue among the international scientific community and with the public. Previous topics have been "The Hidden Crisis: Mental Health in Times of COVID-19" and "Contact Tracing Apps: Promising Tool in the Fight Against COVID-19?".

