ACS Names Cannabis and Cannabinoid Research their official journal

New Rochelle, NY, November 23, 2020--Cannabis and Cannabinoid Research is honored to announce that the Association of Cannabis Specialists (ACS) has named Cannabis and Cannabinoid Research their Official Journal. ACS provides evidence and experience-based education for patients, cannabis clinicians, referring clinicians, and lawmakers to help them understand cannabis medicine and make informed decisions. Through this work, ACS ensures the highest standards in the practice of cannabis medicine, safeguards patient care with clinical best practices, and interfaces with other stakeholders in the cannabis community.

"The Association of Cannabis Specialists is proud to share Cannabis and Cannabinoid Research with our membership," says Jordan Tishler, MD, President of ACS. "Cannabis and Cannabinoid Research is the pre-eminent indexed scientific journal dedicated to cannabinoid research; the place I turn for unbiased, well-done studies."

The leadership of Cannabis and Cannabinoid Research looks forward to working even more closely with international cannabis and cannabinoid research experts to enhance ACS and its mission, the Journal, and the field.

Cannabis and Cannabinoid Research is also the Official Journal of the International Cannabinoid Research Society and the International Association for Cannabinoid Medicines.

###

About the Journal

Cannabis and Cannabinoid Research (https:/ / home. liebertpub. com/ publications/ cannabis-and-cannabinoid-research/ 633 ) is the premier journal dedicated to the scientific, medical, and psychosocial exploration of clinical cannabis, cannabinoids, and the biochemical mechanisms of endocannabinoids. The Journal publishes a broad range of human and animal studies including basic and translational research; clinical studies; behavioral, social, and epidemiological issues; and ethical, legal, and regulatory controversies For complete information and a sample issue, please visit the Cannabis and Cannabinoid Research (https:/ / home. liebertpub. com/ publications/ cannabis-and-cannabinoid-research/ 633 ) website.

About the Publisher