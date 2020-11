Gender differences in academic productivity during COVID-19 pandemic

New Rochelle, NY, November 23, 2020--During the COVID-19 pandemic, most science and medical faculty began working from home, with women reporting a significant decrease in manuscript submissions. Women also report providing 77.6% of the childcare themselves, compared to 61.3% for men, according to the Journal of Women's Health. Click here (http://doi. org/ 10. 1089/ jwh. 2020. 8710 ) to read the article now.

A study of faculty in science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and medicine (STEMM) found that those individuals with children younger than 6 years worked significantly fewer hours after the COVID-19 pandemic. Women reported a significant decrease in first- and co-author manuscript submissions, whereas no significant differences in productivity were reported by men.

"Overall, significant disparities were observed in academic productivity by gender and child age during COVID-19 'stay-at-home' orders and, if confirmed by further research, should be considered by academic institutions and funding agencies when making decisions regarding funding, hiring, promotion, and tenure," state Rebecca Krukowski, PhD, University of Tennessee Health Science Center, and coauthors.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many STEMM faculty to work from home and, especially when young children are in the home, has put a strain on work hours. Publishing is crucial when seeking grant support for research, looking for a job, and seeking promotion and tenure," says Journal of Women's Health Editor-in-Chief Susan G. Kornstein, MD, Executive Director of the Virginia Commonwealth University Institute for Women's Health, Richmond, VA.

###

About the Journal

Journal of Women's Health,(https:/ / home. liebertpub. com/ publications/ journal-of-womens-health/ 42 ) published monthly, is a core multidisciplinary journal dedicated to the diseases and conditions that hold greater risk for or are more prevalent among women, as well as diseases that present differently in women. Led by Editor-in-Chief Susan G. Kornstein, MD, Executive Director of the Virginia Commonwealth University Institute for Women's Health, Richmond, VA, the Journal covers the latest advances and clinical applications of new diagnostic procedures and therapeutic protocols for the prevention and management of women's healthcare issues. Complete tables of content and a sample issue may be viewed on the Journal of Women's Health (https:/ / home. liebertpub. com/ publications/ journal-of-womens-health/ 42 ) website. Journal of Women's Health is the official journal of the Society for Women's Health Research.

About the Publisher