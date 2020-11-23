Marinomed to trial Carragelose for COVID19 prevention in frontline healthcare staff

Vienna, Austria, 20 November, 2020 - Marinomed Biotech AG (VSE:MARI), a globally operating biopharmaceutical company, announced today plans to initiate a Phase IV clinical trial with Carragelose® (iota-carrageenan). The trial will recruit healthcare professionals, who are managing COVID-19 patients, as study population. The primary objective of the trial is to demonstrate that the prophylactic treatment reduces the symptoms of SARS-CoV-2 and other respiratory viral infections when compared to a placebo-treated control group.

The randomized double blinded trial is expected to start immediately after the approval of the ethics committee and will enrol 334 individuals. Over the course of 12 weeks, participants will use a Carragelose nasal spray (1.2 mg/ml; 140 μl per puff), marketed under the brand name Coldamaris pro in Austria, three times a day: one dose of the spray into the nostrils plus three doses into the mouth each time. Participants will be screened every week for SARS-CoV-2 and other common respiratory viral infections. Currently, the trials are planned to start at Klinik Favoriten and Klinik Floridsdorf, both based in Vienna, Austria.

"Carragelose has earlier proven clinical activity towards coronavirus infections. Our scientists have shown that Carragelose is effective against SARS-CoV-2 in cell culture assays. Carragelose neutralizes the virus and can thus protect the cells from being infected," said Dr. Eva Prieschl-Grassauer, Chief Science Officer at Marinomed. Adding, "successful clinical results will show that Carragelose can help us to fight the pandemic by adding an option to a still too small toolbox against this devastating COVID-19 infection."

"Worldwide, we have seen many nurses and doctors suffering and even dying for their dedication to treat COVID-19 patients. Applying carrageenan to reduce or even eliminate infection among these frontline anti-pandemic workers could be a major contribution to their fitness, which is pivotal for all COVID-19 hospitalized patients," said Dr. Christoph Wenisch, head of the infectious disease unit in Vienna, Austria and Chief Investigator of this Marinomed trial. "After positive experiences with carrageenan-based treatments against a broad range of respiratory infections, we are testing Carragelose as a prophylactic measure in the COVID-19 setting. Protecting the physical health of our caregivers is a central strategy for the performance of our health systems."

About Carragelose:

Carragelose is a sulfated polymer from red seaweed and a unique, broadly active anti-viral compound. It is known as a gentle yet effective and safe prevention and treatment against respiratory infections. Several clinical and preclinical studies have shown that Carragelose forms a layer on the mucosa, wrapping entering viruses and thereby inactivating them, ultimately preventing them from infecting cells. Marinomed is holder of the IP rights and has licensed Carragelose for marketing in Europe, parts of Asia, Canada, and Australia.

For a full list of Marinomed's portfolio of Carragelose containing nasal sprays, please visit https:/ / www. carragelose. com/ en/ portfolio/ launched-products ,

for a list of scientific publications on Carragelose, https:/ / www. marinomed. com/ en/ publications/ scientific-publications .

About Marinomed Biotech AG

Marinomed Biotech AG (Vienna, Austria) is a biopharmaceutical company listed on the Prime Market of the Vienna Stock Exchange. The company focuses on the development of innovative products based on patent-protected technology platforms. The Marinosolv® technology platform increases the efficacy of hardly soluble compounds for the treatment of sensitive tissues such as eyes, nose, lung or gastrointestinal tract. The Carragelose® platform comprises innovative patent-protected products targeting viral infections of the respiratory tract and can reduce the risk of an infection with SARS-CoV-2. Carragelose® is used in nasal sprays, throat sprays and lozenges, which are sold via international partners in over 40 countries worldwide. Further information is available at https:/ / www. marinomed. com/ en .

