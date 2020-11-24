RASi associated with reduced risk of KRT compared with CCB in CKD patients

RASi Associated With Reduced Risk of Kidney Replacement Therapy Compared With CCB in Patients With Advanced CKD

There is uncertainty regarding the best antihypertensive medications to use in patients with CKD G4-5 as they are often excluded from clinical trials. In a population-based Swedish database, researchers studied the clinical outcomes of starting renin-angiotensin system inhibitor (RASi) or calcium channel blockers (CCB) in 2,458 patients with CKD G4-5. Compared with CCB, RASi initiation was associated with a lower risk of KRT, but similar risks of mortality and major adverse cardiovascular events. These findings suggest that RASi initiation might slow the progression of kidney disease compared with CCB in patients with advanced CKD, and offer similar cardiovascular protection.

ARTICLE TITLE: Comparative Effectiveness of Renin-Angiotensin System Inhibitors and Calcium Channel Blockers in Individuals With Advanced CKD: A Nationwide Observational Cohort Study

AUTHORS: Edouard L. Fu, BSc, Catherine M. Clase, MB MSc, Marie Evans, MD, PhD, Bengt Lindholm, MD, PhD, Joris I. Rotmans, MD, PhD, Friedo W. Dekker, PhD, Merel van Diepen, PhD, Juan-Jesus Carrero, PharmD, PhD